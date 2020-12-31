Letter: Voting fraud solution

I completely understand the concern that many in the state house have about the inaccuracies of the ballot counting process in Arizona. After all they did not personally count the ballots. Therefore I propose that each of them be given the boxes of ballots for the entire state and placed in a room where they can hand count them (video cameras running of course so no shenanigans occur). That should only take them take several months but will keep them occupied, save us from any other of their fantasy based claims or laws that seek non-existent problems to solve.
David Davies
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.