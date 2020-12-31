 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Voting fraud solution
View Comments

Letter: Voting fraud solution

I completely understand the concern that many in the state house have about the inaccuracies of the ballot counting process in Arizona. After all they did not personally count the ballots. Therefore I propose that each of them be given the boxes of ballots for the entire state and placed in a room where they can hand count them (video cameras running of course so no shenanigans occur). That should only take them take several months but will keep them occupied, save us from any other of their fantasy based claims or laws that seek non-existent problems to solve.

David Davies

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park

Susan Hopf’s letter about Reid Park misses the mark on several points. We who oppose the loss of the Park's Barnum Hill and south pond aren’t …

Local-issues

Letter: We really won

Every "real and courageous" Wildcat football fan will join me in overturning the recent ASU win over the Arizona football team. A review will …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News