Arizona Republican legislators continue to embarrass themselves and Arizonans with irresponsible bills and behavior. Most recently, a hearing to present election improprieties and arranged by Republican Representative Liz Harris resulted in the preposterous claim that the Sinaloa cartel bribed the governor, legislators, and other officials. Following this inane hearing was finger-pointing and denial of responsibility among Republican House and Senate members. From Senate President Warren Petersen and Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli to House Speaker Ben Toma and Senator Wendy Rogers, blame was mixed with temporary praise, illustrating that these legislators are ignoring the numerous, weighty issues facing Arizona and focusing on problems that don’t exist. I urge readers to email these legislators at the Arizona Legislature website to voice disapproval of these misdirected efforts.