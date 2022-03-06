 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Voting is Illegal
View Comments

Letter: Voting is Illegal

  • Comments

Re: the March 1 article "AZ GOP: Voting early is illegal."

Sipping coffee while scanning the morning headlines, I nearly gagged when I misread the headline,”AZ GOP: Voting Is Illegal.” As I refocused on the headline, seeing correctly this time “AZ GOP: Voting early is illegal,” I sensed this effort to outlaw early voting as the culmination of a stream of voting restriction bills passed since the past election. Embarrassed by Arizona voting for President Biden, many Arizona Republican legislators sought attention from the extremist faction of their party by sponsoring over100 voter restriction bills. My hope is that Democratic, Independent, and Republican voters, seeing the desperate, harmful nature of these bills will use www.azleg.gov to email, phone, or write the sponsoring legislators to condemn such voter restrictions. By hearing from sensible, thoughtful constituents and Arizona voters, the sponsors might redirect their attention to such real challenges facing Arizonans like fair housing, education funding, and environmental dilemmas.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News