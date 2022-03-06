Letter: Voting is Illegal

Re: the March 1 article "AZ GOP: Voting early is illegal."
Sipping coffee while scanning the morning headlines, I nearly gagged when I misread the headline,”AZ GOP: Voting Is Illegal.” As I refocused on the headline, seeing correctly this time “AZ GOP: Voting early is illegal,” I sensed this effort to outlaw early voting as the culmination of a stream of voting restriction bills passed since the past election. Embarrassed by Arizona voting for President Biden, many Arizona Republican legislators sought attention from the extremist faction of their party by sponsoring over100 voter restriction bills. My hope is that Democratic, Independent, and Republican voters, seeing the desperate, harmful nature of these bills will use www.azleg.gov to email, phone, or write the sponsoring legislators to condemn such voter restrictions. By hearing from sensible, thoughtful constituents and Arizona voters, the sponsors might redirect their attention to such real challenges facing Arizonans like fair housing, education funding, and environmental dilemmas.
Roger Shanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.