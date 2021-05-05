Letter: Voting isn’t hard Re: May 3 Opinion “Don’t let the state legislature roll back voting rights.”

As a retired disabled Marine veteran, I strongly disagree with Mr. Quintana opinion that the State is making it harder for Vets to vote. I’ve had a stroke and my left side is maybe 85%. I’ve had both knees replaced and had double bypass surgery, yet I find it easy to vote by mail. This next cycle I will be going to the polls in person and will take a folding stool in case the lines are long.
If you don’t vote in 2 cycles, you don’t care. If you can’t supply a copy of some form of ID or vote by mail in 22 days, you are incompetent and shouldn’t vote.
I’ve was stationed at a Marine Recruit Depot for 3 years. If your son is in boot camp, Drill Instructors will make sure he votes, guaranteed.
Quit playing the victim card, quit whining and act like resourceful Vet. These new voting bills are needed to restore integrity to our voting system.
Marvin Montez
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.