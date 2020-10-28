Letter: Voting Napier? Think Arpaio!

The Oct. 16 letter "For sheriff pick, leave party behind" got it's facts askew. The upside down claim was made that our current Sheriff Napier "has refused to use deputies for immigration enforcement." In fact, Napier lobbied for years to keep our sheriffs working to separate families under the quasi-legal Stonegarden funding that our Pima Supervisors recently rejected.
Now in the absence of this funding, Napier continues to direct millions of State dollars toward family separations out of his own discretionary funds. By the way, the traffic stop data show likely racial profiling at work given the large frequency of stops without a citation issued compared to the national average.
Sheriff Joe Arpaio is gone but we have our own Arpaio right here in Tucson.. In fact, Napier has been keeping up his tradition by "deputizing" hundreds of US Border Patrol and training them to do these "pretextual" traffic stops and further terrorize our county. If you like Trump, his failed border wall and Joe Arpaio, vote Napier!
Josh Leonard
Midtown
