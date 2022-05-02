Letter: Voting on street repairs

Despite the fact that there may be no organized opposition to Tucson’s Proposition 411, there are plenty of people who are ready to vote “no” for a variety of reasons.

We know that trust of government is at an all-time low. The distrust extends from all the way from the three federal branches to local leadership. The causes and consequences of that distrust have been well-documented.

In Tucson, there’s a free-floating argument that runs something like this: “I keep voting for road improvements (city, county, RTA, Rio Nuevo) but somehow the funds must be misused because I never see results. Therefore, I’m voting “no” on 411 to teach these local b———tds a lesson.”

At the same time, no one has answered the question: If the proposition fails, will your street be repaired any sooner, if at all?

I hope that voters regain their sanity. I’ve voted “yes” on 411 and hope others will, too.

Bob Kovitz

East side

