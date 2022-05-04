 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Voting Rights-Arizonans Decide on Voting Methods

Thank you for the article highlighting the various voting rights legislation being proposed in Arizona for this legislative session. As regional director for Arizonans for Fair Election, I encourage all to look for the AZ Fair Elections petition (AZFE.org) which protects the freedom to vote for all citizens, protects the ballot from partisan meddling, safeguards voters’ rights to pass laws through ballot initiatives (like this), fights corruption, and ensures ballot access for differently-abled people. Regardless of what side of the aisle we are on, voting is our one collective freedom that must be preserved to protect and ensure our democracy. The petition initiative process where we gather signatures to get legislation on the ballot for a vote is direct democracy in action-so I encourage all Arizonans to seek out the ballot to sign, to exercise this important right in service to our other most important civic duty-voting.

Betsy Boggia

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

