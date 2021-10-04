 Skip to main content
Letter: Voting Rights Opinion
Letter: Voting Rights Opinion

In the fastest growing city in America, business owners, employees, and customers are growing more diverse. A successful business owner knows if you want to serve more customers from all walks of life, accessibility is key.

If success in business requires accessibility and innovation, why don’t these same qualities apply when it comes to access to the ballot?

During the 2020 election voting rights laws resulted in the largest voter turnout in history. Here in Arizona and throughout the nation. However, partisan elected officials did not like the outcomes. Therefore, in 2021 legislative sessions, they put measures in place to; limit the number of polling places for us to cast ballots and to remove voters off the rolls.

If business is a democracy where customers vote with their dollars, then why wouldn’t state legislator’s limit voting restrictions, to invest in democracy for everyone?

We need our senators to take lessons from the business community and do what it takes to pass the Freedom to Vote Act.

Michael Kelly

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

