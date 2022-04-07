Letter: Voting rights

OPEN LETTER TO AZ VOTERS
It does not matter what party you are with when it comes to your right to vote. Legislators from both parties have pushed laws thru the AZ congress limiting and making it harder for us to vote. It seems our elected officials do not do what the people want nor do they get to even compromise on important laws. The only way to rectify this problem is to vote those in authority out of office. It is high time that we the people took these matters back into our hands.
Hal Brown
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.