Letter: Voting rights

Although there’s no evidence of fraud in Arizona’s election, Republicans are blatantly attempting voter suppression by proposing “voter reform”. They justify their bills by stating there is concern among their constituents about voting fraud. The only reason there is concern is that Donald Trump and his allies, like Kellie Ward, continue to push crazy conspiracy theories. These bills will make it more difficult for ethnic minorities to vote and therein lies the problem. Arizona’s demographics are changing and minority activists are doing a better job at getting out the vote. The only way for Republicans to stay in power is to suppress and disenfranchise voters. Their attempt is so obvious, the Greater Phoenix Leadership, a fairly conservative group of business leaders, have called them out on it. These bills are systemic racism on display. Calling them reform does not make it so. A hog with lipstick is still a hog.
Edward Espinoza
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.