Letter: voting rights

It seems to me that given the mission statement on its web site, Raytheon has a duty to publicly denounce all attempts to squash voting rights especially there they have large operations like in Tucson. go to their web site and if they were to honor those commitments they have a chance to line up with other American companies and declare them selves to oppose the Arizona republicans to strip voting rights away from voters in this state. Where are you Raytheon? I have read the mission statement and to be consistent with it they need to step up and do it6 now.
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.