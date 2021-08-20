Letter: voting supression

Its time for Arizonans to react to the right wing outfits trying to hang on to power by restrictricting our rights to vote. This new scam by the "FREE ENTERPRISE CLUB" is but one more attempt to screw up the states voting system which is and has been impeccable in how it has worked for years. FREE ENTERPRISE MY BUTT its not free when you deny the rights to vote of citizens by filling up the system with one restriction after another. I wish the money behind these outfits would be transparent and we would find Republican office holders and money people who are trying to screw the citizens out of being able to vote freely with out such restrictions. WE ARE UNDER AN ATTACK FOR OUR OWN DEMOCRACY AND THE FUTURE IS AUTOCRACY OR DEMOCRACY . I AM FEARFUL OF OUR FUTURE HERE WITH THESE ANTI AMERICAN HACKS TRYING TO TURN AMERICA IN TO A DICTATORSHIP. NORTH KOREA ANYONE?
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
