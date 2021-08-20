 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: voting supression
View Comments

Letter: voting supression

  • Comments

Its time for Arizonans to react to the right wing outfits trying to hang on to power by restrictricting our rights to vote. This new scam by the "FREE ENTERPRISE CLUB" is but one more attempt to screw up the states voting system which is and has been impeccable in how it has worked for years. FREE ENTERPRISE MY BUTT its not free when you deny the rights to vote of citizens by filling up the system with one restriction after another. I wish the money behind these outfits would be transparent and we would find Republican office holders and money people who are trying to screw the citizens out of being able to vote freely with out such restrictions. WE ARE UNDER AN ATTACK FOR OUR OWN DEMOCRACY AND THE FUTURE IS AUTOCRACY OR DEMOCRACY . I AM FEARFUL OF OUR FUTURE HERE WITH THESE ANTI AMERICAN HACKS TRYING TO TURN AMERICA IN TO A DICTATORSHIP. NORTH KOREA ANYONE?

DONALD SHELTON

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: COVID-19 control

Yesterday I entered one of the restaurants of a national chain and found no one wearing a mask. I expressed my disgust and left. I then report…

Local-issues

Letter: By Jerry Wilkerson

Hey there, mask naysayers, you’re now killing our kids and sending hundreds to the hospital. If you don’t wear a mask for family, friends, and…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News