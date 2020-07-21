Letter: Voting time is near
Letter: Voting time is near

If you are like me, I find it difficult to remember how our state senators vote from one election to the next. It's often easy to just vote for the name we recognize. In the last few years I have alarmingly noticed David Gowan's record. Did you know he: 1) wants to allow multiple tube aerial devices that could shoot 100 ft. in the air (and he has a business that sells these) 2) added new requirements to erect hurdles for recalling elected officials, and 3) wants to allow no penalties for those driving 20 mph over the posted speed limit. These things don't make me feel safer. If they bother you, remember this when you vote.

Constance Amspaugh

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

