I see a lot a letters to the editors asking why the people of Pima County voted to not repair our roads.. Well, I thought we already did that. Remember when the streets were chip sealed. What happened to that money? Where did that money come from? Remember reading how our money was being spent in Maricopa County? Why hasn’t that been recovered by Pima County.
Anyway: based on what I have read in the paper Pima County is already paying for our roads. So it should not need more money? Maybe that is why the people voted the way they did.
Jose Salgado
Northeast side
