Letter: Voting While Intoxicated?

Re: the Feb. 27 article "Kirkpatrick back at work, feeling 'much stronger' after time in rehab."
The Star missed the big story within the story on Thursday. We’re all glad to see Representative Kirkpatrick get the treatment she needs for alcoholism, but it has to be noted that her “wake-up call” came after she fell while on her way to the Capitol to vote! Alcoholism doesn’t cause balance problems—alcohol does. Was she casting votes for her constituents while intoxicated? I live in her district and I can tell you one thing for sure, rehab or no rehab, I’m voting for a candidate who won’t be V.W.I. Voting While Intoxicated.
James Nesci
East side
