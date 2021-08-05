 Skip to main content
Letter: Voting
Letter: Voting

What would be better than a drivers license or state ID with a picture as a credential for voting. We require it for getting our Covid shot, getting into the airport, entering many public buildings, getting back across the border, but its voter suppression to require it to vote? Isn’t voting as important as a lot of things requiring picture ID's? If one chooses to vote, is being responsible too much to ask? Or do we just play the voter suppression or race card and place the blame somewhere else? Is this a competency issue? Probably not, but we don't want to call it that! Are we looking for an excuse not to be responsible? Those looking for an excuse usually find it, and seldom does it lead to success in about anything that's done - be it voting, or life in general.

Dave Locey

Foothills

