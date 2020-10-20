Letter: voting

For the 40 years we have lived in the current location (in Precinct 56), the voting location has been the same. This year, entirely by accident (checking for someone else), I found that the location has been changed. There had been no notification or warning. The stated reason is safety concerns over COVID 19. While that is commendable, for the Recorder's Office to do this without notifying the affected people is likely to cause consternation, if not havoc, on election day. I would strongly urge County Recorder Rodriguez to do a public service announcement indicating that the voting locations may have changed and telling where to check online to find the correct location to vote.
Abraham R. Byrd III
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
