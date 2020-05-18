Letter: Voting

Obviously allowing signatures gathering online, while in lockdown, is necessary.
These are desparate times, which require desperate measures aka flexibility and adaption...funny enough cornerstone components of effective leadership.
To enforce requirements of in person signatures at the same time as a lockdown is a clear divergence of basic logic.
This is an amazing time to show care and compassion in the face of loss and despair...to bestow grace.
Are we doing our best to ensure the safety of Arizonans while also preserving our voices?
Abigail Adams
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
