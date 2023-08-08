Any family can get a $7K school voucher handout, per child, at the expense of our public schools and you, the taxpayer. Private schools are not accountable for any reporting - financial or educational - the way public schools are. Parents receiving these funds can use them any way they please, supposedly to be used for alternative educational needs. Republicans keep hammering on importance of school "choice". (How ironic that concept of choice doesn't apply to women's reproductive rights.) Financial need is not a requirement to receive the voucher funds. No wonder the projection is for 943 million to be spent on this ill-conceived Republican giveaway. The latest report shows 53% of K-12 spending will go to just 8% of AZ students. And people are ok with this? The public schools must beg our communities to donate school supplies; this plea is repeated over and over on the local news every morning. Fully funding our public schools should come first. Something is very wrong here!