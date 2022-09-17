 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: VOUCHER Petitions support DEMOCRACY,

In "Voucher Petition Drives Meets Foe," Tim Stellar reports about protests to stop the signing of REPEAL HB 2853 Stop Voucher Expansion. Why are some protesting the referendum petition that will put the HB2853 on the ballot so the general public, and parents, can discuss it and then vote their preference? That is how our democracy works!!!!

It seems the major benefactors of HB2853 are the owners of private schools. There is little/no accountability of how money originally earmarked for public schools will be spent. No/ little transparency about student learning gains, and private schools do not have to accept all our children, no matter their race, culture, gender identity or learning differences. IDEA disability rights do not follow into private schools.. Sign the Repeal HB2853: SAVE OUR SCHOOLS, Stop Voucher Expansion. Allow public discussion and reflection to occur, then vote your conscience.

Elizabeth Van Hon

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

