Letter: vouchers and SB1224
View Comments

Letter: vouchers and SB1224

On the surface, school vouchers may seem appealing in a country where underfunded schools struggle to meet the needs of its students. But vouchers that help students access private schools that don’t have to meet the same standards and regulations as public schools is not the answer. Vouchers usually cover only partial tuition, leaving a large chunk which may be daunting for middle or lower-income families, but clearly benefiting the wealthy. Worse yet, SB1224 would take tax-payer money from local districts and channel it into private schools which aren’t necessarily even in Arizona. Last year, Amphitheater Unified District lost 81 students to private schools and took with them nearly a million dollars from the general education fund. SB1224 would allow Arizona to send its state tax dollars to private schools in other states. This is a bad bill for an already stressed education system.

Jane Atkins

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: No friend of U of A

The worst thing about suffering thru Saturdays basketball game was listening to that buffoon Walton cheer for ASU to win. His brain is a terri…

Local-issues

Letter: Dirty/Dark Money

Our democracy depends on free and fair elections. Voters need to make informed decisions based on facts and solid information. But a flood of …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News