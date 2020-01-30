Letter: vouchers and SB1224

On the surface, school vouchers may seem appealing in a country where underfunded schools struggle to meet the needs of its students. But vouchers that help students access private schools that don’t have to meet the same standards and regulations as public schools is not the answer. Vouchers usually cover only partial tuition, leaving a large chunk which may be daunting for middle or lower-income families, but clearly benefiting the wealthy. Worse yet, SB1224 would take tax-payer money from local districts and channel it into private schools which aren’t necessarily even in Arizona. Last year, Amphitheater Unified District lost 81 students to private schools and took with them nearly a million dollars from the general education fund. SB1224 would allow Arizona to send its state tax dollars to private schools in other states. This is a bad bill for an already stressed education system.
Jane Atkins
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.