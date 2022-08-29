Letter: Vouchers destroy public education

Vouchers are a tool to eliminate public education. Tax dollars are given to private schools. As a private school, they are able to cherry pick the best students, refuse difficult ones. Public schools are then left with “problem students” or children with behavioral issues or learning difficulties. In other words, public schools are required to take the students that private schools don’t want. Not surprisingly, private schools boast high test scores and we’re told that public schools are failing. Of course, they are.