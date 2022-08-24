 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vouchers Explained

Arizona now has the most progressive taxpayer-funded school voucher program in the country providing over $6,500/yr to all 1.1 million Arizona students. Certainly this is good news for poor families who now have choices and are no longer economically locked into underperforming government schools.

Star letter writers and opinion columnists overwhelming disagree with me echoing the pathetically weak arguments of public school unions:

-It takes money away from under-funded public schools. They ignore the fact that their schools have one less student to “educate’, reducing their costs.

-This law benefits only the wealthy. They are saying that no child could possibly receive a quality education for 90% of the state funding that would otherwise go toward their child's public education.

Let’s find out which side is right.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

