 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vouchers for all

  • Comments

If the Taliban or some similar organisation opens a school in AZ, will our taxes pay for their vouchers.

Eric Dolan

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: recycling plastics

Thank you to Steve Kozachik for piloting the special plastics recycling! It is frightening how much plastic we use on a daily basis and reward…

Letter: Remember His Words

As the rumpista traitors go through another endless cycle of fabrications several things come to mind. When someone is video taped they create…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News