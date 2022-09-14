Letter: Vouchers for all Eric Dolan, Marana Sep 14, 2022 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If the Taliban or some similar organisation opens a school in AZ, will our taxes pay for their vouchers.Eric DolanMaranaDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. View Comments Tags Letter Marana Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letter: Response to David Berkman, August 28, 2022 article By Mr. Berkman's logic, every case brought against a Tucson PD officer would need to be recused and handled by another office (in another juri… Letter: Riel for PCC Board Editor, Letter: Political hack not qualified for op-ed piecs It is amazing that the Star chose as qualified, a former high-rankkng prosecutor in the Lawall County Attorney administration to criticize the… Letter: "Don't Debate Election Deniers" In regards to "Tim Stellar's Column: Hobbs, Kelly Must Not Dodge Debates Considering the childish insults and constant interruptions during the Republican gubernatorial debate, it's wise for Katie Hobbs to avoid a s… Letter: recycling plastics Thank you to Steve Kozachik for piloting the special plastics recycling! It is frightening how much plastic we use on a daily basis and reward… Letter: Remember His Words As the rumpista traitors go through another endless cycle of fabrications several things come to mind. When someone is video taped they create… Letter: 2022 Elections Elections: Letter: Prison Tour at Eyman in Florence AZ Wondering where our hearts in America/Americans are these days. Haven't we all made mistakes in life. Do the people living in these conditions… Letter: Katie Hobbs and Dems pose threat to AZ gun owners Katie Hobs is a far left Democrat. I believe if elected Governor, she would be a threat to tens of thousands of law abiding gun owners in AZ. … Letter: Schoolchildren Be Damned, There's Hay to be Made As a former hydrologist, I read with interest the story (9-4-2022) on the Saudi alfalfa farm pumping free groundwater from State Trust land. A… Comments may be used in print.