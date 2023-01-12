 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vulgar and rude

For eight years Doug Ducey was our governor. He was not popular amongst some but he was our governor and as such he was treated with due respect. Nowhere at any time as governor did he have to put up with any display such as that which a group of rude, vulgar, churlish, excremental put on today at Katie Hobbs's State of the State address.

It is a fact, unfortunately but as true as the day is long that Arizona puts forth so many of those type of people. Think of the dreck paraded out for the voters recently.

To put down word for word, how many Democrats acted like vile little brats and walked out of Ducey's addresses.

Timothy Canny

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

