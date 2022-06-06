 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: vulnerable power grid

When the heat hit 105 on Sunday, the 14th of may, there was a brief mention in the local news casts about loss of electricity in a neighborhood on the west side. It stated there was no information about cause or expected duration of outage. The same brief mention was replayed the next day. There was no on site reporting. No comment from the affected residents. As an 84 year old Tucsonan I consider this to be a life threatening situation. There has been mention in the news there is no plan to deal with these outages. What happened? How did these residents deal with this? Where did they shelter? Did the food in their refrigerator have to be thrown away? Shootings and car accidents get much more coverage.

DeWitt Weatherly

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

