Let's start with her being in the mob who interrupted a Vail school board meeting. Then Wadsack declared the Uvalde mass school shooting a false flag event. She has tweeted the QAnon slogan and shares false claims of the 2020 election being stolen. She loves her guns so much that she had her picture taken holding a weapon of mass destruction posing in her high heels. She does not live in the district she represents and claimed spousal privilege so her husband could not testify to this fact. So only the other radical right Republicans would be the ones to have voted her "Freshman Senator of the Year." Oh, and isn't the Republican party for less government? She has written thirty (30) bills since January.