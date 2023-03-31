I see that a group has started a petition to recall Sen. Justine Wadsack. I'd like to encourage residents of her district NOT to sign that petition. Yes, she's an ignorant person, but don't the ignoramuses of Arizona deserve some political representation, too?

I'm reminded of what Sen. Hruska said when informed that a Nixon nominee to the Supreme Court was "mediocre": “Even if he were mediocre, there are a lot of mediocre judges and people and lawyers. They are entitled to a little representation, aren’t they, and a little chance? We can’t have all Brandeises, Frankfurters and Cardozos.”