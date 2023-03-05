How on Earth did Tucson end up with a state senator like Justine Wadsack, who hates Tucson? After failing to get a measure approved for the ballot that would strip all Arizona cities of their charter city status, destroying the constitutionally-protected concept of self-rule, Wadsack now wants to strip only Tucson and Phoenix of self-rule.

Wouldn't have anything to do with the fact that those cities lean Democratic in elections, would it? Sadly, Governor Hobbs can't veto this punishment proposal, because the state legislation can place changes to the Arizona constitution on the ballot without her approval. Punishing only Tucson and Phoenix is patently unfair and anti-democracy. But what else does one expect from the anti-democracy forces in the Republican party?

Does anyone really want Republicans in the legislature running Tucson? Next time, can we elect a state senator from Tucson who actually likes Tucson?

John Vornholt

Northeast side