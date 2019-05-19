I work at the contaminated PEASE (AFB) Tradeport in New Hampshire, the country’s highest pediatric cancer cluster according to CDC. We are the focus of “proof of concept” phase for the first-ever national health study on PFAS effects, conducted by federal agency ATSDR. Final results will take several years. Meanwhile filtration systems will be implemented to remove some but not all PFAS, based on current EPA advisories established with ongoing but incomplete data. Similar systems are proposed at Marana and Tucson. Reports indicate homebuyers at Lazy K may be asked to waive future claims against health impacts. Knowingly expanding residences into contaminated areas is irresponsible at best, especially when study results and corresponding treatment protocols are not yet established. My grandparents owned the Lazy K in the 1950’s- 60’s as a place for respite and healing in a natural desert environment. I am thankful they are not seeing this transform into an opportunity for environmental blight. Educate yourselves on water safety; the jury is still out.
Tracy Kozak
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.