Letter: Waiting for justice

A former Tucson Insurance Agent was just sentenced to more than eleven years in prison for defrauding an elderly client out of more than a million dollars. Good. Justice was done.

Meanwhile, our former president perpetrated a massive fraud scheme that sent thousands of gullible believers to attack our US Capitol, resulting in deaths, injuries, and millions of dollars of damage, yet he still walks free to spread his lies before our next election. The mind boggles.

We can only hope that eventually, and soon, justice will be done here, too.

Karen Micallef

Oro Valley