Letter: Wake Up anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers

WAKE UP, anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers. COVID-19, delta variants are real. If the first one doesn't get you, bet your life another will.
OPEN YOUR EYES and look around you. You may not read or understand the news, but almost 660,000 Americans have died across the country. Currently, 99 percent of all COVID-19 deaths are unvaccinated people.
FAKE NEWS has filled your head with illogical, irresponsible lies. The vaccine has NO microchips. The needle is too small. The government is NOT experimenting on you. You will NOT become sterile. There are NO toxic chemicals in use.- no mercury, formaldehyde, aluminum or sodium. Your healthiness and immune system are not protection. You will not become autistic. Athletes get COVID-19. Oscar De La Hoya just did.
VACCINES DON'T WORK? Neither can you if you're dead after contracting the virus. Who has had the shots and who is refusing? Who's dying and who's living? Logic.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
