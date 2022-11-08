Letter: Wake Up Call for Academia

Kudos to Kathryn Palmer who has clearly revealed the ugly underbelly of the academic world in her article from November 5th focusing on minimum wage increases and job security for contingent faculty at UA and ASU. Students, parents and concerned residents of the State of Arizona haven't a clue that the university milks over half of its teaching faculty.. Palmer sticks to the economic nuts and bolts of the problem, however I would add that aside from economic exploitation, vulnerable faculty members are also sidelined and for the most part, invisible to high ranking faculty who rarely if ever engage with them. The lack of regard for faculty whose jobs are not secure is reflected in the caste-like system that rules in the hallowed halls of academia. The overhaul of this system requires not only wage raises and better contracts, it requires a transformation of behavior from callous disregard to respect for the hardworking men and women who teach our children.