 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Wake Up Call for Academia

  • Comments

Re: the Oct. 5 article "UA, ASU unions demand $25 an hour minimum wage."

Kudos to Kathryn Palmer who has clearly revealed the ugly underbelly of the academic world in her article from November 5th focusing on minimum wage increases and job security for contingent faculty at UA and ASU. Students, parents and concerned residents of the State of Arizona haven't a clue that the university milks over half of its teaching faculty.. Palmer sticks to the economic nuts and bolts of the problem, however I would add that aside from economic exploitation, vulnerable faculty members are also sidelined and for the most part, invisible to high ranking faculty who rarely if ever engage with them. The lack of regard for faculty whose jobs are not secure is reflected in the caste-like system that rules in the hallowed halls of academia. The overhaul of this system requires not only wage raises and better contracts, it requires a transformation of behavior from callous disregard to respect for the hardworking men and women who teach our children.

People are also reading…

Alison Sherman

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Kari Lake

I find it appalling yet sadly amusing that the Republican candidate for Governor’s only qualification other than being a supporter of Trump's …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News