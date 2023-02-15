Earlier this month I was driving westbound on Speedway west of Alvernon when I was approaching a HAWK light, while driving on the inside lane. I proceeded to stop at the designated line while the pedestrian crossed the north-side of Speedway, BUT the driver in the middle lane, and the motorist in the curb lane flew thru the crosswalk without a hint of stopping!

Hawk light stands for “High-intensity Activated Cross Walk” crossings. Once activated, lights flash yellow preparing drivers to stop, then bright red, stopping drivers as pedestrians cross (wheel-chairs and bicycles can also use this HAWK crossing area). Finally then FLASHING red, signaling drivers to proceed only after FULLY stopping and insuring pedestrians(s) have made it safely across! I know there are Snowbirds and new (inexperienced?) drivers in Tucson, but ALL of us need to know “Rules of the Road” when we get or renew our Drivers license. There is a booklet meant for all us to read-and-heed.