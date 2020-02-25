Letter: WAKE UP
Letter: WAKE UP

Regardless of your political views there are some things that stand as fact. Anything that is provided by any level of government has been taken from taxpayers. Other than emergency services most of what governments provides ranges from poor to mediocre at best. When a person makes an investment there is ALWAYS some personal financial risk involved, when a government calls spending an investment it’s the taxpayers that are taking the risk. Thanks, but no thanks, I’ll make my own decisions one how to make investments. My point being, let’s stop worrying about what government can do FOR us and start worrying about what government can do TO us.

Jack Frost

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

