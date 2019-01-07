With the proliferation of articles condemning those seniors who refuse to exercise, there is an issue which should be brought up to the new Oro Valley mayor: I oftentimes walk from my home to the nearby OV Post Office. However, nothing has been constructed for those who can easily walk there in order to mail a simple card, letter or bill.
In my having done this numerous times, there is many a time that an auto/pedestrian accident was averted due to my using extreme caution in leaving the area. So, Mr. Mayor, how about constructing sidewalks for those who choose to exercise/enter/retreat from the USPS facility on La Canada?
Steve Bleicher
Oro Valley
