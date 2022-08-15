 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Wall parity and ecological restoration

President Biden recently announced that he was ordering, for safety reasons, an addition to the Border wall in the Yuma Sector. It is a dangerous area to cross, and children's lives have been lost to drowning.

Upon his accession to the Presidency, Mr. Biden, fist-thumping, announced to the public that "not one more mile" of Border wall would be built under his watch. The public needs, regardless of our political leanings, to be able to believe that what our leaders say, they do.

In the interest of parity, and to keep his promise, Mr. Biden needs to order retired an equal length of wall from the Tucson Sector at the San Pedro River in Cochise County, and at the Border south of Quitobaquito Spring in Organ Pipe National Monument in remote Pima County. The walls in both areas have proven themselves disastrous to the movement of wildlife in the desert. Their removal is needed, and is possible.

Thank you.

Carl Stoeckel

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

