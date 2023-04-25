Walmart recently added yellow lines in the handicapped parking area of the Speedway and Kolb Walmart. This means very few if any handicapped parking is near the door. On the 17th another disabled person went to Tucson City court to fight a $500 parking ticket. The Judge came off the bench and spoke with Vicki Abbott given the recent occurrences of this type. After brief discussion the Judge Dismissed the case and fine, suggesting that Walmart further review by Walmart Corporation in Bentonville, Ark.Ms. Abbott called the headquarters and talked with two separate Managers who promised to convey such info to the appropriate leaders for consideration. This form of entrapment is unreasonable IF THE HANDICAPPED CAN"T GET IN THE STORE, WALMART WILL NOT SEE THIS INCOME ANY MORE!!!