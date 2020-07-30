You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Walters Works for us
Letter: Walters Works for us

It was a rare day to get a call from a government representative wanting to help our association. Dustin Walters is that rare government employee who works for us, actually we're a small non-profit that Dustin helped me get through the hoops to have our property tax bills go away. Whenever there was a roadblock in getting the assistance, a call to Dustin got us back on the right track. Much appreciated and hoping Dustin wins -- it will be a win for all of us to have him as the County Assessor.

Vern Roberts

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

