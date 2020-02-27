Letter: Walton Needs to Go

Saturday evening, in frustration and anger, I bought a radio. Once again, Bill Walton was “calling” the Wildcats men’s basketball game.
Walton’s commentary consisted of his usual blather and braggadocio. His irrelevant, condescending remarks and infantile antics distract from the game while never addressing why a foul was called, what play was made or who made it. To Walton, wrapped up in his gigantic ego, the game serves merely as a vehicle to hear himself talk.
Contrast this performance with games called by a professional like Jay Bilas.
Bill Walton’s “commentary” is an affront to all players, not just ours, who deserve recognition for their efforts and accomplishments. He needs to be replaced. Wildcats’ devoted fans, and equally devoted PAC12 fans, should step up and protest his performance or continue to endure his unacceptable behavior.
Meanwhile, I now have a radio to tune out Walton and listen instead to a coherent and professional account of future games.
Meredith Hentschel
Oro Valley
