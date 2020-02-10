Letter: Walton's 17 minutes of unrelated U of AZ BB Comments
Walton had 17 minutes of comments not related to Pac 12 U of AZ USC basketball game

I've commented about tangents Walton takes from activities of the U of AZ games. So, I used a stop watch during the 2/6 U of AZ - USC game. I started the clock when Walton or his associate went to a topic not related to the Pac 12 or the basketball game and stopped it when they returned to the game & omitted commercials. The 1st half they were off topic 6 min 45 seconds. The second half 10 min 41 sec. That’s over 17 minutes in a 40 minute game. Even if you take a few minutes off for my errors, it still amounts to a lot of time off topic.

When I listen to other announcers call the U of AZ games, even though I haven’t timed them, it doesn’t seem like their off topic comments are enough to irritate me and last as long as Walton’s.

John Shattuck

Northwest side

