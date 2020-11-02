Letter: Want Equity? Then Vote NO on Bronson

Ms. Demers' October 9 article: "District 3 Supervisors: Bronson faces challenge for seat she's held more than two decades" stated that "if reelected, Bronson ... plans... to continue focusing on ... equity." Equity. Fellow readers, Ms. Bronson does not work for equity. Remember Golden Pin Lanes, on Miracle Mile purchased by the County for an exorbitant sum, taking away an affordable recreation and community space for folks in the area. Equity? No equity in this decision by Ms. Bronson, as she voted to take away a long time established affordable entertainment space from the community. Remember Ms. Bronson has consistently voted to redirect monies earmarked for roads. Equity? No equity in this decision. Her campaign has raised $82,000 in campaign expenses. From the most recent donation records, 49 donors contributed $17,850 to the campaign with donations between $25 to $1500, equaling an average of $364.28. Equity? No equity in these funds from donors who are not representative of District 3 constituents. No more Bronson. Vote for Gabby Saucedo Mercer.
Felicia Chew
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
