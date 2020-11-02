 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Want Equity? Then Vote NO on Bronson
View Comments

Letter: Want Equity? Then Vote NO on Bronson

Ms. Demers' October 9 article: "District 3 Supervisors: Bronson faces challenge for seat she's held more than two decades" stated that "if reelected, Bronson ... plans... to continue focusing on ... equity." Equity. Fellow readers, Ms. Bronson does not work for equity. Remember Golden Pin Lanes, on Miracle Mile purchased by the County for an exorbitant sum, taking away an affordable recreation and community space for folks in the area. Equity? No equity in this decision by Ms. Bronson, as she voted to take away a long time established affordable entertainment space from the community. Remember Ms. Bronson has consistently voted to redirect monies earmarked for roads. Equity? No equity in this decision. Her campaign has raised $82,000 in campaign expenses. From the most recent donation records, 49 donors contributed $17,850 to the campaign with donations between $25 to $1500, equaling an average of $364.28. Equity? No equity in these funds from donors who are not representative of District 3 constituents. No more Bronson. Vote for Gabby Saucedo Mercer.

Felicia Chew

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Fire Sean Miller

Overwhelming evidence that some Level 1 NCAA violations include Coach Sean Miller. My history at the UofA started in 1964 as a freshman, conti…

Local-issues

Letter: Tired of Extremes

I've been looking into the race for District One, County Supervisor. The statements and videos on the candidates websites do tell a story of d…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News