Letter: Want my vote? Wear a mask.
Letter: Want my vote? Wear a mask.

Re: the Sept. 16 photo "Supervisor surrounded in plexiglass."

Having just bought a house in the Northwest side of Tucson, I read with interest, and dismay, that my County Supervisor Ally Miller had to have a plexiglass booth constructed around her for the recent meeting of the County Board of Supervisors because she refuses to wear a mask. Thank you for reporting this. In my opinion, unless they have a serious medical condition, people who refuse to wear masks in public during this pandemic are either science-deniers or just plain selfish and I don’t want either to represent me. Steve Spain, candidate for County Supervisor in District 1, proudly features Ms. Miller’s endorsement on his signs that are at nearly every intersection. Thanks for making the connection so clear, Mr. Spain. Now I know who I won’t vote for this November!

Hilary Ring

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

