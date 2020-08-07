Letter: Want schools open? Join the front lines.

It’s plain to see - teachers are the new punching bags. I’ve read numerous letters saying kids and teachers need to get back to school, citing meaningless statistics (child deaths from car accidents, isolated flu cases – hardly preventable). Covid deaths are preventable. No child or school employee should be put at risk. One callous letter took the “collateral damage” stance –yes, it will be tragic, but some must die to keep our schools open! The same letter cited Asian and European schools opening, ignoring the fact that most other countries, unlike ours, have successfully curtailed this virus! Another letter suggested teachers felt privileged, wanting to stay home with pay, suggesting it’s a teacher’s job to “care for children”. No, that’s a parent’s job. If you feel so strongly that schools be open despite the risk, then go volunteer several days a week in the schools, helping those entitled teachers monitor and enforce the kids’ mask-wearing, social distancing, and hygiene measures – up close and personal.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
