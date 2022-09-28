Letter: WANT SOME WHO CARES?

It takes a special person to be a foster parent. A person must care deeply about children and their community. I know, because I spent time in foster care as a child.

Now imagine a person who would care enough to foster (and eventually adopt) four children. That’s how much Brian Radford, candidate for Arizona State House Representative for LD17, cares. He’s a lifelong Democrat who’s spent years in public education and social work. He’s seen from the inside what happens when our state fails to provide adequate resources in schools or for inmate rehabilitation.

Brian cares about issues that matter: affordable healthcare, quality education, decent jobs, a secure water supply. He also cares about the rights Arizonans have lost —women lost the right to control their own bodies and voters lost their permanent early voting rights..

If you want someone who really CARES to represent you in the State House, I urge you to vote for Brian Radford for Arizona House LD17.

Teddy McGraw

Oro Valley