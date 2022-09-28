 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: WANT SOME WHO CARES?

  • Comments

It takes a special person to be a foster parent. A person must care deeply about children and their community. I know, because I spent time in foster care as a child.

Now imagine a person who would care enough to foster (and eventually adopt) four children. That’s how much Brian Radford, candidate for Arizona State House Representative for LD17, cares. He’s a lifelong Democrat who’s spent years in public education and social work. He’s seen from the inside what happens when our state fails to provide adequate resources in schools or for inmate rehabilitation.

Brian cares about issues that matter: affordable healthcare, quality education, decent jobs, a secure water supply. He also cares about the rights Arizonans have lost —women lost the right to control their own bodies and voters lost their permanent early voting rights..

If you want someone who really CARES to represent you in the State House, I urge you to vote for Brian Radford for Arizona House LD17.

People are also reading…

Teddy McGraw

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Katie Hobbs for Democracy

Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor, made the right call for a Clean Elections Commission town-hall event rather than a TV …

Letter: Changes in the Star

You have published many letters from readers who are upset with recent changes to the Star. Most seem to believe the decision was made here in…

Letter: Lee Enterprises

75 daily newspapers across the land (26 states) have deleted numerous features several weeks ago, notably popular comic strips and puzzles res…

Letter: Snake in Wolf's Clothing?

US Senate candidate Brake Masters has been busy making his website less Trumpy. This despite his avowed supplication to the Trump gospel that …

Letter: Ciscomani Civics Class

Somebody please tell Juan Ciscomani that he doesn't get to vote to oust Nancy Pelosi from Speaker of the House. The majority party selects the…

Letter: Loss of respect

I moved here in 1981 and have been getting the paper since. I have watched you try to save this paper every day since then. You moved the prin…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News