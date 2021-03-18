 Skip to main content
Letter: Want to vote?
Letter: Want to vote?

Despite President Biden`s new executive order strengthening voter access and HR1, the House`s sweeping ethics and election package aimed at protecting voting rights, AZ Republicans are working to limit our most sacred constitutional prerogative, our right to vote. There’s the thinly disguised poll tax of SB1713 which requires you to include proof of identification in your mail-in ballot. There’s the shrinking voting window in SB1593 which reduces the time when you get your early ballot and when you can send it in. There’s SB1485 which would remove you from voting rolls for not voting in the previous two elections. And there’s over a dozen bills of the same ilk that are moving through the legislature. Call your AZ senator and representative to stop voter suppression.

Jean Meconi

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

