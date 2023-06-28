I commend the Star's robust coverage of the Ward 1 primary. I will add a few comments:

While I OFTEN agree with Councilmember Kozachik (op-ed) and Jerry Anderson (letter-to-the-editor) , I ALWAYS agree with Congressman Raul Grijalva (letter-to-the-editor) and Karin Uhlich (op-ed). The latter two's unwavering support for Lane Santa Cruz for Ward 1 validates my position: Lane Santa Cruz has earned my trust with the strong actions and accomplishments of her first term.

As an architect (and Ward 1 small business owner) who has designed 4800 units of affordable housing, I know the housing crisis will only be solved by the hard work of building more affordable homes. Lane Santa Cruz has been the engine of the City's extraordinary commitment to building more affordable rental and ownership housing; in contrast, Miguel Ortega offers the fantasy of the Republican-controlled State legislature passing rent control.

For me, the choice is clear. I support Lane Santa Cruz the doer over Miguel Ortega the talker.

Corky Poster

Downtown