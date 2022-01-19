 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ward 1 Forcing High Density Housing in our Neighborhood
Letter: Ward 1 Forcing High Density Housing in our Neighborhood

Have you felt railroaded at a public meeting on a new Flexible Lot Development (FLD) project that doesn't belong in your neighborhood? We recently attended the public meeting Santa Cruz hosted, before it comes to a vote of Mayor and Council on Feb. 8th. We were told we could only make comments on this project that day; and at the M&C meeting Jan 11. But we were discouraged at this meeting from making comments with "And what's your question for the facilitator?" We were told our neighborhood had already had plenty of time; it was the developer's time! Then our Councilperson told us we didn't represent the ethnic mix (80% Hispanic)...we weren't who she wanted to hear from!

We Tucsonans have a common problem. FLD descends on settled neighborhoods with community unfriendly housing. Please support us with a call to Your Councilperson; and we will do the same for you. Tell them NO to C9-81-45C at La Cholla and 36th St.

Marta Lynne

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

