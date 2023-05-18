Communication between the Ward 1 office and constituents is weak, in my experience. When the news broke about the City Council voting to convey 10 acres near downtown to the Tohono O'odham, I had many questions as I would with any developer.

My letter to my council person, Lane Santa Cruz, included questions about what type of development might be under consideration (housing, a hotel, a casino?), what zoning would be applied and would nearby residents have a say in the decision-making.

The reply was tardy and ignored my questions. I received a tutorial on the historical injustices toward Indigenous Peoples. I replied that although I haven't been here for centuries -- and I am aware of the host of injusticies wrongly placed on tribal members -- I was born at St. Mary's Hospital and have been a property owner in Barrio Hollywood for 45 years.

My questions should have been answered. I voted for Lane Santa Cruz once, but in the August Democratic Primary, I will vote for Miguel Ortega.

Debbie Collazo

West side