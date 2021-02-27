Letter: Ward 3 Council: Karin is the right choice!

As a resident of Ward 3, I was moved by Council Member Durham’s recent opinion piece in the Arizona Daily Star. I appreciate his service to the residents of Tucson, and respect his decision to step back from the Ward 3 Council Member role at this time.
I also agree with his position to support Karin Uhlich to serve in an interim capacity. Karin gave many years of service to our ward, and she can hit the ground running while ensuring our options for the future remain fair and open.
I for one look forward to learning more about the candidates interested in running for Ward 3. The city council is close to our daily lives and no one should have a ‘leg up’ on future service with an early appointment. I support Karin - this seems like a fair approach that prioritizes the people of Ward 3.
Amy Knight
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.